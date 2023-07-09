News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Children get to be firefighting heroes at Blackpool Fire Station open day with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Children got to play dress-up and have a go with firefighting equipment at a family fun day with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read

Families met with staff at the Blackpool Fire Station, on Forest Gate, during an open day.

The free event, on Saturday, July 08, gave youngsters a taste of what it’s like to work for the rescue service.

Read More
Charlene Downes was let down by everyone and deserves justice, say readers
Pictures by Elizabeth GommPictures by Elizabeth Gomm
Pictures by Elizabeth Gomm
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were also demos aimed at adults, to show the brave work carried out by emergency workers – including a road traffic collision demo, and the aerial ladder platform demo.

These are some pictures from the day, courtesy of Elizabeth Gomm.

Face painting fun for Maja Jasinska. Credit: Elizabeth GommFace painting fun for Maja Jasinska. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Face painting fun for Maja Jasinska. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Fire service cadet Jay Fiske shows Alive Turner how to use the hose. Credit: Elizabeth GommFire service cadet Jay Fiske shows Alive Turner how to use the hose. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Fire service cadet Jay Fiske shows Alive Turner how to use the hose. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Firefighter Steve Hartley with Elijah Gregson, aged two. Credit: Elizabeth GommFirefighter Steve Hartley with Elijah Gregson, aged two. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Firefighter Steve Hartley with Elijah Gregson, aged two. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Posing with a 1956 Dennis fire engine is Finley Etheridge, eight. Credit: Elizabeth GommPosing with a 1956 Dennis fire engine is Finley Etheridge, eight. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Posing with a 1956 Dennis fire engine is Finley Etheridge, eight. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Having a great time in uniform, three year old William Goulding.. Credit: Elizabeth GommHaving a great time in uniform, three year old William Goulding.. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Having a great time in uniform, three year old William Goulding.. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Firefighters demonstrate how they carry out a controlled rescue of car crash victims. Credit: Elizabeth GommFirefighters demonstrate how they carry out a controlled rescue of car crash victims. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Firefighters demonstrate how they carry out a controlled rescue of car crash victims. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm