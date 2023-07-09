Children get to be firefighting heroes at Blackpool Fire Station open day with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Children got to play dress-up and have a go with firefighting equipment at a family fun day with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Families met with staff at the Blackpool Fire Station, on Forest Gate, during an open day.
The free event, on Saturday, July 08, gave youngsters a taste of what it’s like to work for the rescue service.
There were also demos aimed at adults, to show the brave work carried out by emergency workers – including a road traffic collision demo, and the aerial ladder platform demo.
These are some pictures from the day, courtesy of Elizabeth Gomm.