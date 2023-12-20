Children from Blackpool Boys & Girls Club remember lives lost in 2023 as they create their own Memory Space
Blackpool youngsters have created their own Memory Space to to help them remember those that have been lost during the year - including children who have been the victims of far off conflicts.
The feature has been produced by members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at Mereside Youth Centre.
While some of the names are close relatives or friends, favourite pets or even celebrities who died during 2023 are also celebrated.
Youth worker Dave Blacker said: "It is an intimate display that they entitled, ‘Memory Space’. I have also heard it described by some of them, as their ‘Magical Trinket Box of precious names’.
"Each carefully attached label, lollipop stick, and picture, holds a memory of a dear relative or family friend now passed on, or the name and picture of a pet fondly remembered. "But as you look closer you see even more. There are pictures of people they never knew, but who they know of, and care about, like Sir Bobby Charlton, the poet, Benjamin Zephaniah and Lady Kath Ferguson.
"There have also included, messages of goodwill and uplifting statements, that give them a boost and inspire them to compete and achieve in life.
"But perhaps their best Christmas message of all, is the inclusion of pictures of other children from around the world who are living in areas of war and conflict with a very clear message…every child is of equal value and deserves love and respect."