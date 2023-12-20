Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool youngsters have created their own Memory Space to to help them remember those that have been lost during the year - including children who have been the victims of far off conflicts.

The feature has been produced by members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at Mereside Youth Centre.

Left to right; Nikita Noke, Tilly Roberts, Scarlett Kelly, Youth Worker Gemma Emery, Jenson Gleeson-Pennington.

While some of the names are close relatives or friends, favourite pets or even celebrities who died during 2023 are also celebrated.

Youth worker Dave Blacker said: "It is an intimate display that they entitled, ‘Memory Space’. I have also heard it described by some of them, as their ‘Magical Trinket Box of precious names’.

"Each carefully attached label, lollipop stick, and picture, holds a memory of a dear relative or family friend now passed on, or the name and picture of a pet fondly remembered. "But as you look closer you see even more. There are pictures of people they never knew, but who they know of, and care about, like Sir Bobby Charlton, the poet, Benjamin Zephaniah and Lady Kath Ferguson.

"There have also included, messages of goodwill and uplifting statements, that give them a boost and inspire them to compete and achieve in life.

