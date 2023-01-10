People interested in becoming a foster carer must have a spare bedroom and be over 21 years.

Foster carers can make a positive difference to a local child that will last a lifetime.

There are currently around 300 children in care in what are known as external placements in Blackpool. This includes children and young people in residential care, some of whom are awaiting a loving foster home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council recently joined forces with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council to launch an urgent appeal for more people to find out about becoming a specialist foster carer.

Specialist fostering involves caring for children and young people with complex emotional and physical needs.

There are different types of specialist fostering including parent and child, looking after children with disabilities and step down fostering.

A step down foster carer will help a child or young person adjust to moving from a residential children’s home to living in a stable and supportive family environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empathy and patience are key to being a specialist foster carer. The role would be particularly suitable for those with a background in childcare, social care, policing, teaching, youth work or previous experience of foster care.

Foster carers are needed across all age ranges, for varying length of times. Carers that can look after children and young people with complex needs are a priority but foster carers from all walks of life are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad