Celebrities, Will Poulter, Cel Spellman and Sam Retford to appear at anti-bullying event in Blackpool

Hollywood actor Will Poulter is heading for Blackpool to take part in a major national event to highlight bullying.

Hundreds of young people aged five to eighteen will take part in a hands on event at the Village Hotel off East Park Drive, on Thursday.

Children at a previous Diana Award anti-bullying event in Blackpool

Organised by the Diana Award, which aims to empower young people, it is designed to inspire young people to creatively explore bullying issues through drama, singing, photography, rap, graffiti art, public speaking – all led by celebrities.

Will Poulter, who has appeared in Maze Runner and The Revenant, will be talking to the young people along with Cel Spellman from CBBC and Sam Retford from

Ackley Bridge.

Alex Holmes, deputy chief executive of The Diana Award said: “Each year we’re delighted to host our anti-bullying event for young people in the area.

“With the support of Blackpool Council we’ve reached out to schools in the area and have seen the impact of our work - training young people to be anti-bullying ambassadors.

“The day will see young people taking part in a range of interactive and creative workshops inspiring them to tackle bullying in their schools and community.

“At the Diana Award we understand the vital role young people, professionals and parents play in shaping attitudes and changing behaviours.

“Support networks - particularly peer based - are vital when coping with bullying and we want to ensure that young people are at the heart of this.”

A second Diana Award event will be held in London.