Celebrations for Saint Aidan’s students

Lots of very nervous students arrived at Saint Aidan’s this morning to pick up their GCSE results, but the nerves were quickly replaced by smiles all round as students celebrated excellent results following lots of hard work from them and their teachers.

High achievers included Fabian Bosson, Izzy Burgess, Aimee Davies, Imogen Donleavy, Isabella Greaves, Isabelle Maguire, Evelyn Manasseh, Seren Morris, Jasmine Paterson, Sofia Pascual-Simpson, Amelia Roles, Ethan Wallwork, Tilly Webster, Amelia Wilson and Adam Wright, who all achieved at least 9 GCSEs at Grade 7 or above. Many others followed closely behind.

Headteacher Andy Smith said, “I am so proud of all that our students have achieved this year. They can now move on to the next stage of their educational journey with confidence, whether that be sixth form, college, apprenticeship, or employment with training. I wish them all the very best”.