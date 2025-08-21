Celebrations for Armfield Academy's GCSE Students!

By Craig Pugh
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Youngsters at Armfield Academy, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), celebrate success this GCSE Results Day!

Students celebrate and share and their next steps!

  1. Lucy Rankine - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels
  2. Joshua Wookey - Going to Blackpool and Fylde to study Catering.
  3. Zara Jackson excelled with 9's and 8's across the board! - Going on to do Biology, Chemistry and Art.
  4. Hollie Cutting - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels.
  5. Jake Dignan - Going to BAE for an Apprenticeship
Hollie Cutting - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels

1. Contributed

Hollie Cutting - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jake Dignan - Going to BAE for an Apprenticeship

2. Contributed

Jake Dignan - Going to BAE for an Apprenticeship Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Joshua Wookey - Going to Blackpool and Fylde to study Catering

3. Contributed

Joshua Wookey - Going to Blackpool and Fylde to study Catering Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Zara Jackson excelled with 9's and 8's across the board! - Going on to do Biology, Chemistry and Art.

4. Contributed

Zara Jackson excelled with 9's and 8's across the board! - Going on to do Biology, Chemistry and Art. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lucy Rankine - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels

5. Contributed

Lucy Rankine - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:GCSEStudentsYoungsters
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice