Celebrations for Armfield Academy's GCSE Students!

Students celebrate and share and their next steps!
- Lucy Rankine - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels
- Joshua Wookey - Going to Blackpool and Fylde to study Catering.
- Zara Jackson excelled with 9's and 8's across the board! - Going on to do Biology, Chemistry and Art.
- Hollie Cutting - Going to Blackpool Sixth Form College for A Levels.
- Jake Dignan - Going to BAE for an Apprenticeship
