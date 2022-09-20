Celebrations at Fleetwood High School as Ofsted rates them 'Good' for the first time in a decade

Fleetwood High School was inspected on June 14-15, and was classed as ‘good’ for all four categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Following its last full inspection in 2019, the school was classed as ‘requires improvement’, as it was in 2016 and 2014.

Previously, in 2013, the school was classed as ‘inadequate’, and “satisfactory” in 2009 and 2006.

Fleetwood High School on Broadway has been classed as 'Good' by Ofsted. Pictured: headteacher Richard Barnes with pupils.

What did Ofsted say was particurlary good about Fleetwood High School?

According to Ofsted, leaders and governors set high ambitions for all pupils, who in turn “are determined to aim high in all that they do”, typically achieving well in a range of subjects.

Pupils are described as well-behaved, confident, polite and “accepting of each other’s differences”, with staff resolving any bullying incidents quickly.

In terms of the curriculum, inspectors said it was “broad and ambitious”, and designed “carefully.”

The school was also praised for its knowledgable staff, effective SEND provision, and extra-curricular opportunities.

What does Fleetwood High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors said that in a small number of subjects, some teachers do not check that pupils’ knowledge is secure before moving on to new learning, meaning that they tackle new concepts before they are ready, hampering their progress.

What does Fleetwood High School say about their latest rating?

Headteacher, Richard Barnes, said: “We are incredibly proud and absolutely delighted by this outcome. Our school is a genuine community built on strong values and real desire to help support and inspire every young person we are fortunate enough to welcome to our school. For too long our Ofsted grading hasn’t matched the ambition that we have for our students, nor the amazing work that I see go on day in and day out.

“What I take most heart from is that we have achieved our best ever Ofsted grade after two and a half years that have been like no other. I hope inspectors saw that not only are we trying to do the right things, but we are also trying to do them in the right way. Above all else we want our students to be happy and healthy – and that will help unlock their potential.

“Such a result is not achieved in isolation. I would like to thank our parents for their continued engagement, businesses for their support and our Governors who often go unthanked and unnoticed for their countless hours they volunteer to help our school.

“Above all else, our students and staff shone throughout this inspection. From the moment Ofsted walked through the door that was a real sense that they wanted to show the inspectors what a special place our school is. The sense of team work and collaboration was very real.