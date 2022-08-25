Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 25), students were invited to come into school to collect their results, speak to their teachers and celebrate with friends and parents.

Family members celebrated and supported the students, and many were bursting with pride with their achievements.

Students proved that hard work really does pay off, as many got higher than their predicted scores.

Carr Hill students celebrating their GCSE results today

Headteacher Andrew Waller said: "All the staff at Carr Hill High School are proud of the achievements of our Year 11. This has been a challenging year for students as they prepared for exams after lockdowns and ongoing disruption due to the pandemic. As a school we congratulate them on their results. There are some fantastic individual performances – not just from students achieving the very top grades but by those who have overcome particularly difficult circumstances. We wish all our Year 11 students every success as they move on to their colleges or apprenticeships."

Many of Carr Hill’s pupils are now moving on to local colleges, Sixth Forms and Apprenticeships.

One of their highest achievers, Tommy, will be going on to study Motorsport Engineering at Myerscough College, with other students studying A-Levels at Cardinal Newman Sixth Form.

Head Boy and Head Girl, Fin and Paighton, swapped results info and celebrated together, both achieving extremely high results of mainly Grade 7 - Grade 9's, congratulations!