Carr Hill High School celebrates best-ever GCSE results following leadership renewal and trust support

The school has improved its results in all the headline key performance indicators, including students achieving grade 9 to 7 in both English & Maths; students achieving grade 9 to 5 in both English & Maths and students achieving grade 9 to 4 in both English & Maths;

With gains of more than 8% in overall performance, the school has demonstrated the impact of strong leadership and strategic support from the Education Partnership Trust (EPT).

Headteacher’s Statement

The school’s headteacher, Mr Layzell, who joined Carr Hill just one year ago, expressed pride in the school community’s achievements:

“It is amazing to see such success after only one year leading Carr Hill. The pupils, families and staff have worked extremely hard and supported all the changes we've made. This now puts Carr Hill on a new platform and we are excited about how far this community can grow and deliver a high-class education for all pupils we serve in the area.”

Support from the Education Partnership Trust

Carr Hill’s partnership with the Education Partnership Trust has played a vital role in its progress. The EPT has provided leadership mentoring, curriculum development support, and access to a network of high-performing schools. This collaboration has helped Carr Hill embed best practices and build a culture of excellence.

Student Success and Community Impact

Students across the school have exceeded expectations, with many securing top grades and exciting post-16 opportunities. One standout student, Saray Miranda-Ariza, achieved nine GCSEs at grade 7 or above, including two grade 9’s. “I’m so grateful for the support I received,” she said. “The teachers believed in me even when I doubted myself.”

The wider community has also embraced the school’s success. Local leaders and families have praised Carr Hill’s renewed energy and focus, seeing it as a beacon of opportunity for Kirkham and surrounding areas.

Looking Ahead

Building on this year’s success, Carr Hill High School is driving forward a comprehensive improvement agenda. This includes deepening the professional development programme for teachers to ensure consistent, high-quality teaching across all subjects, enhancing the school environment to better reflect pupils’ aspirations and needs, and delivering a first-class curriculum tailored to every learner. At the heart of these plans is a commitment to student leadership and voice, empowering pupils to actively shape their school experience and future pathways.