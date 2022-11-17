Blackpool-based charity Right to Succeed surveyed 630 young people aged 16 and 17 from across the town, which is around half of all current Year 11s.

The findings will now be used to shape the council’s 10 year education strategy aimed at improving literacy, school inclusion and job prospects.

Sarah Smith, programme director for Right to Succeed in Blackpool, said while Covid was partly to blame, it was also vital for more businesses to offer work experience.

Young people need more careers support

She said: “This survey provides a bleak picture about how young people are feeling about their futures.

“Unfortunately it demonstrates the lasting impact of Covid and the scarring it will have on the younger generation who have missed out on work experience and opportunities to learn more about careers available to them.”

She added: “Employers can do their bit to help by giving up their time to participate and provide work-based experiences for our young people.”

The research also found only 42 per cent of young people surveyed had been on a work experience placement, 24 per cent do not think they have family or friends to ask for help with career options and 37 per cent did not know what qualifications they needed.

Sarah said: “Sadly, careers advice and guidance is still not well enough resourced in schools and as the cost of living crisis continues to bite it is hard to see this receiving the funding it desperately needs.

“But, with this evidence, we hope the issue will start to get the attention it deserves.”

Right to Succeed is part of a partnership with Pathways for All, Blackpool Opportunity Area and Educational Diversity (the pupil referral unit).

The scheme has seen staff from Tyson Construction working with children at South Shore Academy to demonstrate how the maths they learn in class is used in everyday work.