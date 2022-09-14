They will sing through a 10-minute projection piece, which plays several times each evening.

It will use the architecture of the buildings to tell a story about the importance of home, about holding onto memories and sometimes letting go…

The choir will sing along to a specially written soundtrack, and bring the music to life at the Lightpool show, called 100 Stories High. They will also be joined by members of Lancashire vocal project, Encounter Voices.

100 Stories High animated light show needs choir singers

Singers will attend two workshop rehearsals at Blackpool Grand throughout October to prepare for the show on October 28.. No experience needed - just enthusiasm.

They can also join in with performances at Lancaster Castle on 4th and 5th of November.

Everyone is welcome, including families and young people. but under 15s must be accompanied by an adult.