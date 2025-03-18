British Science Week in full flow at Armfield Academy

British Science Week has been in full flow last week at the Fylde Coast Academy Trust's Armfield Academy, with pupils across all years investigating the theme of ‘adapt and change’.

Louise Hall, Head of Science said: "Each primary class picked a topic to investigate during the week, with all pupils taking part in the experiments and making conclusions. Our Primary Science Lead, Lucy Ayres, did a fantastic job of coordinating equipment requests and it was wonderful to see pupils fully immersed in the world of science, taking a hands-on inquiry approach and talking confidently about their findings".

She continued: "Across Key Stage 3, pupils were given more independence and picked a project to work on either solely or as part of a small group. We have been blown away with the creativeness and ideas which have flowed. Some have opted for scientific research, some practical projects and others building models to demonstrate the concepts. A real buzz around the department has been noted by all".

Projects across all phases have ranged from chemical changes to development of technology to how space exploration has changed over time. Pupils have developed their literacy skills and presented work in a suitable format.

Armfield Primary students with their science wall display Left to right - Theo Pollard (9), Frankie Gregory (10), Alby Livesey (10), Isla Isherwood (9)

On Wednesday afternoon, all primary pupils were fortunate to be able to visit the science fair and listen to the projects from each class. This enabled them to develop their own ideas for investigations which could be carried out at home and in the classroom. To culminate the week, on Friday afternoon, a number of visitors were invited to listen to a selection of the projects, voted for by peers, ranging from Year 5 to Year 9.

Louise continued: "It has been wonderful to really embrace the all-through aspect of science week and we look forward to seeing bigger and better ideas next year".

Lucy Ayres said: "We are incredibly proud of the children of Armfield Academy during this year's Science Week. To see the smiles on their faces as they immersed themselves in the creativity of science has been truly wonderful. Both science fairs were filled with excitement, and it has been amazing to watch our primary-aged children explore and adapt to the ever-evolving theme.

"This hands-on experience has been invaluable in helping them learn how to work scientifically, and it is a joy to see them embrace the spirit of discovery. Fostering a love of science in primary school is crucial, as it sparks curiosity and prepares our children for the exciting challenges they'll face in high school and beyond.

Left to right - John Armfield, Faye Bunney (13), Lucy Ayres (Primary Science Lead), Georgie Marsh (12), Mark Kilmurray (Headteacher), Jacob Portwood (13), Louise Hall (Head of Science)

In conclusion, Louise said: "At Armfield Academy we are passionate about science and have been surprised and pleased as to how creative our pupils have been this week. Whilst some projects link to the curriculum, it has been wonderful to see pupils working collaboratively and thinking outside the box or beyond the schemes of learning. I am sure the scientists we are developing will go on to great things in the future if they continue with their positive outlook and inquisitive minds".

Headteacher Mark Kilmurray added: “Science week is such an amazing opportunity for all our students, in all phases, to open their minds to a world of amazing curiosity, wonder and possibility; a Year 1 child was telling me all about solids and how they are different to gases…. Mr. Kilmurray, did you know…. Absolutely brilliant!

"Within the secondary phase, conversations have been taking place around careers in the STEM fields, the opportunities that exist and how science plays a major part in engineering, petro-chemicals and the direct links to potential apprenticeships that are available through our local business links. A fabulous week that is both inspiring and engaging. Well done to all!”