A panto-dame who performed on Britain’s Got Talent is doing a children’s story-telling event at Layton Library.

Mama G will visit the library on Talbot Road later this month, to read stories about being who you are and loving who you want.

The pantomime dame travels the UK telling her own tales, and sharing some of her favourite books by other authors.

She also reached the semi-finals of this year's series of Britain's Got Talent with pantomime act Dame Nation.

Mama G pantomime dame is performing a children's story reading at Layton Library in Blackpool.

What is Story Time with Mama G?

The performance is packed with sing along moments and can include BSL, puppetry and even a spot of magic!

You will get to meet some of Mama G's friends such as the first lady to go into space, a goat with a wind problem and a fashionista dinosaur called Little Roar.

Controversy around Mama G

Since 2018, Story Time with Mama G has been entertaining young audiences – but it has attracted some criticism.

In November 2022, protesters held a "parents against drag" demonstration outside her storytime event at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli.

The group held placards reading "say no to twerking in front of the children" whilst parents and children attended the free Gwynedd Council event.

But at the time, Mama G said: “These protests actually remind me why I do it and why it's necessary."

A popular story-telling event

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Over the summer holiday our libraries team has put on a wide range of free events and activities, their popularity has been overwhelming.

“As part of the programme, the award-winning Mama G will be hosting a session at Layton library later this month. Mama G is a pantomime dame who has performed in our libraries many times before and most recently at the Showtown comedy festival at the Winter Gardens.

“The story-telling sessions have always been well received in the past and we look forward to welcoming families on Thursday 31.

“As with all our events, a risk assessment will be carried out in advance which will determine if any additional staffing is needed.”

When is Story Time with Mama G in Blackpool?