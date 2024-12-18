Boundary Primary School Reception 'Wriggly' nativity
Why do Christians celebrate Christmas?
Over the past few weeks, the children in Reception have been learning about why Christians celebrate Christmas.
They have been using the different figures at the storytelling table to retell the story in their own words.
As part of their learning we have also been rehearsing our annual nativity; The Wriggly Nativity.
The children have been working hard singing the songs, practicing their lines and performing on stage to the whole school and their family and friends.