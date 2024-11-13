Boundary Primary Remembrance Week
On Monday 11th November, each pupil from Boundary Primary School made and planted their poppy in the school Remembrance Garden.
On each poppy they had written the name of a soldier who had died in the First World War.
Afterwards, the school took part in a service where the pupils remembered these soldiers and others who had sacrificed their lives in past and present conflicts.
The service was led by Year 6 and Reverend Captain Matt Rowley.
During the week, the pupils had further opportunities to reflect as they took part in a whole school art week based around the theme of poppies, using different techniques, such as collage, print and sketching.