Blackpool's 15 best primary schools according to the latest available KS2 scores

The government website ranks all primary schools in a local authority according to the percentage of pupils who meet the expected standard.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Unfortunately the Department of Education has not yet released that data for the 2024/2025 academic year but we have scoured the data from the year prior to see which primary schools are currently ranked as the best performing in Blackpool.

So take a look below at the 15 primary schools in Blackpool with the highest percentage of pupils who meet the expected standard.

1 . Blackpool's 15 best primary schools The 15 best-performing Blackpool primary schools based on the latest available KS2 scores

2 . Waterloo Primary Academy (14=) 56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

3 . Thames Primary Academy (14=) 56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

4 . Revoe Primary Academy (13) 57% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

5 . Christ The King Primary Academy (12) 58% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024