Blackpool's 15 best primary schools according to the latest available KS2 scores

By Aimee Seddon

Published 12th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

We’re already a month into the new school term but are you curious as to which Blackpool primary schools were the best performing last time around?

The government website ranks all primary schools in a local authority according to the percentage of pupils who meet the expected standard.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Unfortunately the Department of Education has not yet released that data for the 2024/2025 academic year but we have scoured the data from the year prior to see which primary schools are currently ranked as the best performing in Blackpool.

So take a look below at the 15 primary schools in Blackpool with the highest percentage of pupils who meet the expected standard.

The 15 best-performing Blackpool primary schools based on the latest available KS2 scores

1. Blackpool's 15 best primary schools

The 15 best-performing Blackpool primary schools based on the latest available KS2 scores | Google Maps

56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

2. Waterloo Primary Academy (14=)

56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024 | Google Maps

56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

3. Thames Primary Academy (14=)

56% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024 | Google

57% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

4. Revoe Primary Academy (13)

57% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024 | Google Maps

58% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

5. Christ The King Primary Academy (12)

58% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024 | Google Maps

60% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024

6. Westminster Primary Academy (11)

60% of pupils met the expected standards at the end of KS2 in 2024 | Google

