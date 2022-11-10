There are chefs rolling out pastry, freshly baked Yorkshire puddings being taken out of ovens, and people busy preparing vegetables.

Except here the ages of those cooking up to 100 meals ranges from 14 to 16.

These teenagers have swapped the classroom for the kitchen as part of a Blackpool Council initiative to offer youngsters an alternative career path.

Students at the Chefs Academy at Highfield Day Centre

For while maths and English will never fail to be important, for some children it is learning practical skills which is the key to unlocking their potential.

Now in its second year, the Chef's Academy based at Highfield Day Centre on Highfield Road in South Shore, has around 27 students who spend one or two days a week there under the watchful eye of their instructors.

As well as learning how to cook, the scheme is teaching them teamwork, organisational skills and how to work under pressure.

The food they produce is delivered to schools across Blackpool which do not have their own kitchens, so the youngsters are working under real-life time and quality constraints.

Students at the Chefs Academy at Highfield Day Centre. Pictured is student Katie Eviitt.

The Chef's Academy has been set up by Blackpool Council Catering Services with £120,000 invested in upgrading the kitchen to enable the project to go ahead.

The former outdated facilities have been transformed and now gleam with the latest catering equipment as well as industrial sized pots and pans in order that the youngsters are trained to use the latest gadgets.

Derek Wright, catering services manager at the council, knows from his own experience what a difference it can make to someone's life.

His own career in catering started from working for chef Paul Heathcote as a 15-year-old.

Students at the Chefs Academy at Highfield Day Centre. Pictured is development chef Lee Connor with student Vaughan Davenport.

Derek said: "I ended up as a chef at Ascot Racecourse before doing my teaching degree and moving back to the north. So I'm really passionate about creating opportunities for young people.

"This is not a staged environment - the young people are learning on the job in a proper industrial kitchen. We are trying to bridge the gap between high school and further education.

"Also in Blackpool we have a tourism-based economy and we know there is a massive shortage of chefs in hospitality so hopefully it will provide them with employment opportunities as well."

Youngsters attend the Chef's Academy from different schools across Blackpool over two years, with a group from South Shore Academy on St Annes Road, in on the day of our visit.

Students at the Chefs Academy at Highfield Day Centre

Katie Evitt, 14, said the opportunity had given her a clearer understanding of what she might do in the future.

She said: "At school, I don't know what I want for my career path. I've picked my GCSEs but I would rather come here than school because I know what I want to do for my career through this.

"I didn't know I could cook until I came here, and now I also do a lot more cooking at home too.

"I made jacket potatoes and my mum and siblings loved them. I also like making sponge cakes, and it makes me feel proud in myself that I have made that."

Vaughan Davenport, 15, said: "I've learned lots of new skills coming here from how to chop an onion to making pastry.

"I find some of it a challenge, and some things easier - probably my favourite thing to cook is chocolate brownies. I would like to work as a school chef when I am older."

It has been National School Meals Week from November 7 to 11, and the council's catering service provides more than 135,000 meals a month within the education sector.

It currently has contracts to supply meals for 32 schools, after that number fell to 11 in past years. Menus are planned over three weeks and use fresh ingredients.

On the day of our visit, the youngsters were cooking beef casseroles, Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese, jacket potatoes and sponge cakes.

Jason Whittle, a development chef for Blackpool Council, is among those training the teenagers.

He says many of the youngsters who come to the Chef's Academy have found it difficult to fit in with regular classroom learning.

Jason said: "We are working towards NVQ level one, or if not that creating a portfolio of work.

"Even if they don't use it in their careers, it is a life skill - I want everyone to come out with the basic skills for vegetable prep, soups, sponges etc."

Jason says the Chef's Academy gives young people "an interest, respect for the environment and an understanding of the kitchen hierarchy."

He added: "Apart from cooking skills, they learn teamwork, food safety and the importance of planning and organisational skills.

"By the end of the year they can hopefully just go to work on cooking the different dishes. And they are never going to be out of work in the hospitality industry."

Coun Gillian Campbell, cabinet members for schools, said: “Chef’s Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people in Blackpool to learn valuable skills to prepare them for life after school, with a real life kitchen environment designed to show the students from day one how the catering and hospitality industry works.

“The students leave with industry-recognised skills and qualifications, boosting their self-confidence as they are ready to make the first steps into further education and/or employment.”