All these kids really are First Class!

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde primary schools: Full collection of pictures of your cute kids from The Gazette's First Days school special

It’s a proud moment for every parent.

By Adam Lord
6 hours ago

And The Gazette makes a point of celebrating all those children who start school each and every year.

Our annual First Days supplement featuring pictures of your school starters was published in print during October.

Miss it? You can buy your copy by contacting our subscriptions team. Email [email protected] or call 0330 403 0066

You can also buy individual pictures by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 0330 403 0033.

Below are all the pictures that were featured in The Gazette supplement earlier this year.

1. First Days

Anchorsholme Academy Yellow

Photo: bernadette

Photo Sales

2. First Days

Anchorsholme Academy Red

Photo: bernadette

Photo Sales

3. First Days

Anchorsholme Academy Blue

Photo: benradette

Photo Sales

4. First Days

Armfield Academy Mini Merlins

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 21