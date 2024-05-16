Blackpool woman becomes first female winner of prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michaela Martin of South Shore Blackpool has become the first female recipient of the City of Liverpool College’s prestigious, Alfred Leung Award, which is presented each year to a student demonstrating excellence in the building services engineering field.

Michaela, 34, who is employed as an estimator by leading building services engineering company, Ameon, is currently in her first year of study for her honour’s degree in building services engineering at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) - as part of Ameon’s acclaimed degree apprenticeship programme. She had previously spent four years gaining B-Tech and HNC qualifications in building services engineering at the Liverpool college and was considered for the Alfred Leung Award for her work in the final year of HNC study in 2022/3.

The Alfred Leung Award is named in honour of Dr Leung, who worked at the City of Liverpool College and was formerly regional chair of CIBSE Merseyside (Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers). He was known for his thirst for knowledge and was committed to promoting the highest academic standards for engineering students. His award ensures that his name will forever be recognised and associated with excellence this field of engineering and the high achievement of students within it.

Following the award ceremony at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium, Michaela Martin described her delight at being the first female to receive the Alfred Leung Award. She commented: “It’s a great honour to win an award and especially rewarding to be its first female recipient. Hopefully, it reflects well on the growing number of female engineers in the sector and should provide encouragement for any now considering a career in the industry.

“I’m pleased to have won this on behalf of Ameon, who actively encourage aspiration and have helped me embark on this career path, providing the training and study opportunities necessary to attain the qualifications needed to grow within the company and the industry. Prior to joining the Ameon I’d never really mapped out my career direction, but the company has provided the inspiration and that has enabled me to study hard and learn from some great managers, and college and university tutors.”

Current CIBSE Merseyside and North Wales regional chair, Henry Gun-Why, said: “Michaela embodies all the qualities that Alfred stood for during his decorated career in building services engineering, which began at Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1984, saw him achieve his PhD at Liverpool University in 1997 and become a senior lecturer in the subject at Leeds Beckett University. She deserves the accolade, because she has reached the exacting standards required to become its recipient, and by doing so, has shown that she is worthy of the honour.”