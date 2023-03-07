The resort has seen an increase in demand for places at special schools in recent years, putting pressure on existing capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council cabinet member for inclusion, youth, schools and transience, said: “We are delighted that our bid has been successful for a new special free school.

A new school is planned for Blackpool

“Broadening our offer of high quality, bespoke education will allow us to meet the needs of more pupils effectively by educating them in a specialist provision in their home town and reducing the need for long distance travel to a school out of the area.

“There is a significant demand for specialist education for young people with Social Emotional and Mental Health needs (SEMH) in Blackpool and our special schools are currently at or over capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new school will enable our current specialist provisions to support pupils appropriately and help children with the most significant and complex need to thrive in a smaller environment.

“Our aspiration is for all children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to be educated in a good school with facilities that match the quality of the teaching.

“We are constantly seeking to improve the quality of support for all pupils to ensure that every child gets the support they need to succeed.”

Last year planning permission was granted to create temporary additional classroom space at Park School on Whitegate Drive to meet demand for more places at special schools

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional space has also been created at The Oracle, a former children’s centre on St Annes Road in South Shore, to provide extra capacity for sixth form students from Park School.

It has not yet been revealed where Blackpool’s new school will be.

The list of places set to get new special schools was revealed as part of the Government’s new SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) and AP (additional provision) improvement plan published last week.