Blackpool students get career ready with new internship scheme

The internships are taking place this month, giving 12 young people the chance to develop key workplace skills, confidence, and professional networks.

The placements are made possible thanks to the support PA Consulting Group, Marsh Group, Science in Sport, and Volunteer Centre Blackpool

Steve Bridge, Career Ready Lead Regional Manager for the North West said: “There’s never been a more critical moment to invest in young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool 6th Form is taking part in a new internship programme

“The pandemic has cut the workplace opportunities available to young people, reducing social mobility. The most effective way to address this issue is for employers to invest in young people via internships and workplace experiences.

“We’d like to thank our network of employer supporters for showing real commitment to the next generation of talent in Blackpool.”

The internships will see the majority being paid placements of at least four weeks, and are delivered digitally to comply with employer and government guidelines, with face-to-face experiences where permitted.