Blackpool Sixth’s Beauty and the Beast delights audiences

The show, which ran from March 18-20, 2025, featured an exceptional cast and crew, earning praise from attendees for their talent, passion, and commitment to bringing the fairy tale to life.

Audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with one attendee remarking: "Every single performance was superb! 'Be Our Guest' was the standout for me- what a fabulous extravaganza!" Another shared their admiration for the Beast’s performance: "The last song before the break by the 'Beast' was astonishing"

Highlights from the production included the powerful voices and performances of the lead cast, with Tia Desai, as Belle, hailed as the perfect Disney princess. Taylor Cheeseman, who played the Beast, was praised for his portrayal of the character’s internal struggle. One audience member shared:

"What an exceptional voice, he can sing the spaces in between the notes where the emotion and the magic are to be found."

The supporting cast also received rave reviews. Mrs. Potts’ singing was described as outstanding, with her ability to maintain the accent and deliver superb facial expressions and acting. The ensemble cast’s performance of Provincial Life and Human Again was deemed “magical,” with praise for the sound engineering that ensured every note was crystal clear.

"The sound engineering to manage that many mics was top draw and I could easily hear all the voices even when the whole cast were singing and the Wardrobe was hitting some well supported high notes in operatic style."

The production was praised for its professionalism and high quality: "Each year I think your shows can’t get better, and each year I am wrong. The staff and the students work so professionally together - the standard is West End worthy - from the staging, lighting, sound, acting, singing, front of house - everything - stunning - toe-tapping good and is making me grin from ear to ear! What a gift!"

For those who missed the show, Blackpool Sixth’s Performing Arts, Music and Media department are already planning future productions. Stay tuned for updates on upcoming shows via Blackpool Sixth's social media channels.