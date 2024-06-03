Secondary schools in Blackpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.
We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackpool secondary schools with the highest to lowest Progress 8 scores.
A Progress 8 score is determined by the academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 based on 8 qualifications.
So here are the 15 Blackpool secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:
1. St George's School A Church of England Academy
The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.33 which is ‘above average’.
2. Hodgson Academy
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.05 which is ‘average’.
3. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is ‘average’.
4. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.09 which is ‘average’.
5. Saint Bede’s Catholic High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.11 which is ‘average’.
6. Montgomery Academy
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.58 which is ‘below average’.
