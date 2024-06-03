Blackpool Secondary Schools 2024: Schools ranked in the area based on latest Progress 8 scores

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 13:26 BST

Here are the rankings of 15 secondary schools across this Lancashire town according to Progress 8 scores.

Secondary schools in Blackpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackpool secondary schools with the highest to lowest Progress 8 scores.

A Progress 8 score is determined by the academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 based on 8 qualifications.

So here are the 15 Blackpool secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1. St George's School A Church of England Academy

2. Hodgson Academy

3. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College

4. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School

5. Saint Bede’s Catholic High School

6. Montgomery Academy

