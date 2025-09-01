Blackpool Scouts take part in African adventure

The team included two adult leaders and two explorer scouts from Blackpool scouts.

Over a three-week period, the team completed a two centre upgrade projects on orphanage centres within the Malawi area of Africa.

In addition, there were three Scouts of the world award projects which include building Rocket Stoves, Water collection and retention tanks & Playground equipment, much needed facilities and infrastructure to be used by hundreds of FOMO children.

The team worked with local FOMO Charity members and spend time with the young people they were there to help. After the hard work the team went of Safari at Kutchire Lodge within Liwonde national park.

Friends of Mulanje orphans (FOMO) is a local charity based near Preston who celebrate 25 years this year.