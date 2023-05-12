Blackpool scouts celebrate St George’s Day in style

Squirrel Scouts using the catapult!

Traditionally, St George’s Day celebrations have consisted of parades and faith services and, for some, these types of events remain popular.

However, in Blackpool, we like to do things our own way, from tomahawk throwing to archery, catapults and fire lighting. Over 400 scouts and adult volunteers from across the town got together at Stanley Park on Sunday, April 23 to celebrate.

Hayley Kay, presenter from BBC Radio Lancashire and Ged Mills from Talksport radio and both ambassadors for Blackpool Scouts, headed down to get stuck in. They said: “It was a fab afternoon for all young people and volunteers.”

The Scouts ended the day with a parade through the park, a tradition for St George’s Day, showcasing how proud they are to be part of an international movement.

At the Band Stand, 12 Cub Scouts, who took part in Streetlife’s Big Sleepout presented the charity with a cheque for over £1200 they had raised. Well done to all of them, true community champions.

And then a time to renew the scouts promise at the bandstand. The Promise helps all young people and adults keep the fundamentals of scouts in mind. To make sure it’s meaningful, it’s important that every member can make the Promise in a way that truly reflects their personal beliefs. St George’s Day is the time of the year when scouts come together as a community and reflect on the principles that underpin the movement. Making sure that those celebrations are reflective of the diversity and of scouts values is absolutely vital to the future of scouting.

