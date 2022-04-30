Josh Holden and Luke Harrison from South Shore Academy organised a family fun day to raise money to help Ukrainian families

Josh Holden and Luke Harrison, from Year 8, hosted a fun family fundraiser at South Shore Academy after organising the event from start to finish.

This included designing the posters, tickets, arranging the hot buffet, making phone calls, writing letters to gather raffle prizes from local businesses and organising a family quiz, bingo and tombola.

They worked hard to advertise the event by speaking to all year groups in assemblies, presenting to the student council and presenting to all staff in a full staff meeting and advertising on the academy’ social media channels.

Josh Holden and Luke Harrison made ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to sell

Luke and Josh also worked with the resilience club and LGBTQ+ groups at South Shore Academy to create ribbon pin badges in Ukrainian colours, sold in school and on the night.

Luke and Josh said: “It was sad to see on the news so many families being separated from their loved ones. We wanted families from South Shore Academy to come together to raise money for the people of the Ukraine and understand how important spending time with your family is and that we should never take them for granted.”

The event was well supported by families from all year groups at South Shore Academy. They took part in a family quiz, tombola, rock and roll bingo, guess the name of the teddy bear.

More than £600 was raised for the Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis fund for Ukraine.

Luke and Josh thanked everyone who attended and all of the local businesses and staff who donated raffle prizes.