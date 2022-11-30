The annual Christmas festival will be a showcase of musical talent, which includes performances from school choirs and music ensembles playing popular Christmas songs.

There’s a massed choir from Blackpool schools who have been rehearsing since September, and will sing along to a live 14 piece band.

And there will be performances by the Youth Concert Band, BASSO, First Beat Orchestra, St Nicholas C of E Primary School Wider Opportunities class and the Schools Guitar Ensemble.

Blackpool Music Service - school pupils perform at a previous festival.

The annual concert, arranged by Blackpool Music Service, took place as a scaled-down show under Covid restrictions last year.

The service has been rebuilding after the pandemic, but has faced challenges including losing some of their top musicians and switching to online lessons.

Andrew White, Head of Blackpool Music Service, said: “There’s nothing like playing in a live orchestra or singing in a choir with friends in front of an audience, celebrating what they enjoy best, which is music. Playing in front of a crowd is exciting and it builds confidence, communication and participation skills.”

International Solo Guitarist Julian Liu will be performing. Born in Hong Kong and educated in England from the age of 14, Julian Liu is an active classical guitarist currently based in Manchester and has attained a Master of Music in Performance degree at the Royal Northern College of Music.