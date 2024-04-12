Blackpool School of Arts collaborates with The Strand Collective

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These interactive workshops aim to provide students with practical insights, nurture creativity, and improve skill development to complement their academic studies by connecting classroom learning with real-world applications.

Tintype Photography

The inaugural workshop is scheduled for April 14th at Abingdon Street Market, focusing on the historic art of tintype photography.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hand casting workshop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tintype photography, a traditional photographic process originating from the 19th century, offers a fascinating glimpse into bygone eras. Led by expert Jonathan Rowe, participants will learn the intricate techniques and subtleties of tintype photography, exploring the process of creating timeless and captivating images.

Throughout the workshop, attendees will delve into the historical background and craftsmanship of tintype photography, gaining hands-on experience in preparing metal plates, sensitizing surfaces, and developing images. This immersive journey aims to inspire creativity and discovery, culminating in the creation of unique and remarkable photographs.

Andrew Walker, Curriculum Manager at Blackpool and The Fylde College, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting the significance of this educational undertaking.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective shared her enthusiasm, describing the collaboration as an “exciting milestone”.