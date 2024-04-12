Blackpool School of Arts collaborates with The Strand Collective
These interactive workshops aim to provide students with practical insights, nurture creativity, and improve skill development to complement their academic studies by connecting classroom learning with real-world applications.
Tintype Photography
The inaugural workshop is scheduled for April 14th at Abingdon Street Market, focusing on the historic art of tintype photography.
Tintype photography, a traditional photographic process originating from the 19th century, offers a fascinating glimpse into bygone eras. Led by expert Jonathan Rowe, participants will learn the intricate techniques and subtleties of tintype photography, exploring the process of creating timeless and captivating images.
Throughout the workshop, attendees will delve into the historical background and craftsmanship of tintype photography, gaining hands-on experience in preparing metal plates, sensitizing surfaces, and developing images. This immersive journey aims to inspire creativity and discovery, culminating in the creation of unique and remarkable photographs.
Andrew Walker, Curriculum Manager at Blackpool and The Fylde College, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting the significance of this educational undertaking.
Megan Brown from The Strand Collective shared her enthusiasm, describing the collaboration as an “exciting milestone”.
The workshops are open to all interested students and non-students, and tickets can be purchased HERE