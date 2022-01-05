Westminster Primary Academy was among 37 schools in the country to receive a donation of books from a campaign led by Business in the Community (BITC), the Prince’s Responsible

Business Network.

In total, 15,000 children’s books worth £100,000 were donated across the schools.

Roger Farley, headteacher at Westminster Primary School, Blackpool, with pupils and their new books

Roger Farley, headteacher at Westminster Primary Academy on Westminster Road, said: “The children at Westminster are thrilled to receive these books.

“Gifting of books is becoming increasingly rare which is such a shame.

“Who can forget the smell of a new book? There is a special thrill about being the first person to open and read a book.

“The crack of the spine as the cover unfolds and the crispness of each, perfect page.

“That’s before you get lost in the wonderful worlds that are created within the covers.

“Many of our children will not have experienced this excitement and we are very grateful that we can provide every child at Westminster with a book to read and enjoy. Thank you to

everyone who donated to make this possible.”

Given by Miles Kelly Publishing and partially funded by Literacy Capital through BITC’s partnership with Bookmark Reading Charity, the donated books range from fiction to non-fiction.

Baroness Jo Valentine, director of Place at Business in the Community, said: “It’s in BITC’s DNA to support transforming communities that are at risk of being forgotten and what better way

to do that than to help children improve their literacy skills.

“Leaving primary school without fundamental reading skills can have a long-term impact on a child’s future prospects, and it is a fact we cannot ignore.

“By arranging for these books to be distributed, we aim to improve the literacy of students, and give these young pupils a chance for a better future.”