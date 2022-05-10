The school had been given the tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy for her Platinum Jubilee and by chance St Paul’s Church was planning an eco-day and so they combined the two occasions.

Watched by parents and friends, children from the school helped to plant the English oak before a blessing with Rev Lesley. They also made a large bug hotel which was aptly named ‘Bugingham Palace’.

Children made ‘bee bombs’ which involved making biodegradable plant pots from newspaper and toilet rolls which were then planted with seeds and seedlings.

Jacqui Cookson, who organised the church's Eco-Mission and is a school governor at Baines, said: “The day depended on many people working together to make it such a success and I hope it will be the first of many similar events.”