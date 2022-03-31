Blackpool pupils reaching out to tackle loneliness in their community

Pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy in South Shore are dialling up residents as part of a community scheme which flourished during lockdown.

When the pandemic struck, pupils created weekly postcards that school staff posted to people living at Lostock Gardens retirement complex, and to local care homes.

Dubbed 'Bring Me Sunshine', more than 400 cards were sent out each half term as part of the scheme in partnership with Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH), which manages the town's council houses.

HIghfield Leadership Academy pupil Jake Robinson

Now a new scheme has launched called 'Kindness Calls' with 14 pupils making weekly phone calls to selected BCH residents in order to combat loneliness, while helping pupils learn more about their neighbourhood as well as developing their interpersonal skills.

Pupil Riannon Torrie said: “I was very nervous but once we started chatting it was good fun. I couldn’t believe we had so much in common.

"My client recognised my accent, so we enjoyed talking about Scotland, bagpipes and dancing. Just 15 minutes chatting can have such a positive impact not just for the clients but for us too.”

Another pupil Jake Robinson added: "It was interesting to learn about my client’s life, especially when he talked about life down the pit and how hard school life was for his generation."

John Donnellon, chief executive of BCH, said: “The commitment of these young volunteers to make a difference and put a smile on the face of our residents and wider community is just remarkable. "

Resident Helen Green said she loved receiving the calls from pupils at the school.

She added: "We enjoy chatting about Edinburgh, and I have given them a little task to research the tunnels and the ghost stories of the city.

"My student has also given me a task to start baking cakes. I have hopefully inspired the student as she mentioned that she would like her parents to take her to Scotland one day. I look forward to my call weekly as we love chatting away.”