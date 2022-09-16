Blackpool pupils miss out on making friends at school

A meeting of the council's Audit Committee heard some schools in the resort have 40 per cent of pupils arriving and leaving during a school year, compared to three per cent in a more stable school.

While Blackpool traditionally has more families moving in and out, one of the key reasons for transience is also poor housing, with some households being forced to move home more often.

Paul Turner, assistant director of children's services, said transience was highest at schools in the centre and south of the town with wards including Talbot, Claremont and Bloomfield worst affected.

Transience can make it difficult for children to make friends

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "We associate that with the housing stock and in the centre of Blackpool we get high levels of SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), suspensions, adult ill health and transience.

"If you were to stabilise communities, you would resolve this."

Changing schools regularly affects the quality of a child's education and means making friends is harder.

Mr Turner added: "Not spending very long in school and leaving school too soon means children don't keep up with the curriculum, don't know their teachers and don't get to know their peers."

A report to the committee said admissions to the Pupil Referral Units are the lowest they have been in around 10 years with current admissions standing at approximately 100 pupils.

Blackpool has also been identified by the government as a priority investment area in order to help drive up standards of attainment, with the Blackpool Education Improvement Board a key driver of the initiative.

Although the council does not have any direct control of academies in the town, Mr Turner said head teachers regularly met with council officers and were "invested in the town wide strategy."

There is also further investment taking place in special needs education with an extension to Highfurlong Special School due to be built and plans for a new special free school in Blackpool, although a site is yet to be identified.