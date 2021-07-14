Blackpool pupils condemn racist abuse towards England players after Euro 2020 final

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were subjected to vile remarks online after Sunday’s loss – but have been swamped by messages of kindness, love, and tolerance in the days since.

Pupils at Westcliff Primary Academy, in Crawford Avenue, Bispham, were among those spending time writing cards and well-wishes.

“I’m sorry people are being unkind,” Year One youngster Libby said. “I think you are all amazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year Five pupils Ben, Jaxson, Oliver, Lily and Ella with their letters of support to England players who were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final.

Her classmate Flynn Wright added: “Well done for playing your best and getting into the final. Thank you for everything you have done for our country.”

Year Six children Eszme and Daniel wrote to Arsenal’s Saka: “You had trained hard for getting this far and you don’t deserve all this abuse, all for your skin colour. The Euros have brought this country together and people should stop trying to break your spirits and make you quit football.

“To be only 19 years old and get into the Euros is a massive achievement and you should be proud.”

Yesterday, Sean Bullen, former headteacher at Millfield in Thornton and now director of education at the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, which runs schools across the country, said: “As a teacher of 31 years I can categorically state that racism in schools is much less of an issue than it was previously.

Year Six pupils Niamh, Jess and Amber.

“Equally I also recognise there will always be more we can do.”

A petition to permanently ban racists from football matches passed a million signatures in just two days.

A trio of campaigners, who call themselves The Three Hijabis due to their heritage and dress, have seen their petition go viral.

“We feel validated in our resistance to racism and that what we have been able to articulate is the sentiment that is held nationwide,” one, Huda Jaward, said.