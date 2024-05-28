The best performing primary schools in Blackpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackpool primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Blackpool schools based on academic performance:

1 . Layton Primary School, Blackpool The school has 67% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 7% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . St John's Catholic Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde The school has 69% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4 . Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

5 . Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School The school has 73% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 20% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

6 . Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School The school has 94% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 31% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.