Blackpool headteacher replaced after quitting to work full-time in football at FC United of Manchester, the club set up in protest at the Glazer family's ownership of Man Utd

She will replace Neil Reynolds, who this year quit to work full-time at FC United of Manchester as head of football and academy principal.

Ruth Coupe, executive principal at the school, in St Annes Road, told parents yesterday Mrs Warhurst would take up the post “with immediate effect”.

She said she “stood out as an exceptional candidate” during a “rigorous selection process”.

Rebecca Warhurst, the new headteacher at South Shore Academy as of Monday, October 11, 2021

"Her extensive experience, passion and commitment to the pupils and to our whole school community, together with her relentless drive to continue to raise standards, will ensure we continue our journey of excellence," Mrs Coupe said.

FC United of Manchester, which was set up in protest at the Glazer family’s ownership of Man Utd, said Mr Reynolds would “help develop our academy, working with schools and young people across Manchester”.

Mr Reynolds, who started his new job at the start of September after announcing in July he would be leaving South Shore Academy, said: "I knew as soon as I walked through the door at FC United that this is a special club.

"I’ve always wanted to move into football full time, so to do that at FC United really is a dream come true."

Now a semi-professional club playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - the seventh tier of the English football league system - FC United of Manchester was founded in 2005 by Man Utd fans opposed to American businessman Malcolm Glazer's takeover.