Blackpool girl Aaliyah's joy over Little Miss Teen semi-final place

Blackpool schoolgirl Aaliyah Hargreaves is living her dream after winning a place in the semi-final of Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2020.

Aaliyah, of Hockley Place, Grange Park, saw off rivals from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

The competition aims to empower young girls from across the country and promote positive body image and charity work - and the final takes place at Blackpool’s Globe Theatre.

The 11 year old, who attends Baines High School in Poulton, will now contest the semi-final in Liverpool in October, and hopes to book a place in the grand final in October next year.

The glittering pageant features a number of age groups, including the Little Miss Teen category, for 10-12 year old.

Aaliyah said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, I didn’t expect it.

“If i reach the final itself it would be a dream come true.”

The spectacle places a lot of emphasis on raising money for charity and over the years it has rasied thousands of pounds for chosen cause, Together for Short Lives, which helps families with very ill younger children.

Aalyah’s mum Leila said: “I’m really proud of her and it has really boosted her confidence.

“It’s a great competition and it also helps a very good cause.”

Aaliyah regularly attends a youth club at Grange Park, The Boathouse, which runs a busy schedule of activities for members, and Aaliyah will be fundraising there for Togethyer For Short Lives.

The winner of Little Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with a number of prizes – including £250, and the final will feature a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

Aaliyah, who has a younger brother Jayden, aged nine, and sister Nevaeh, aged two, has also just obtained a modelling contract with Manchester-based agency, Little All Stars.

She booked her place in the semi-finals of Little Miss Teen after judges were impressed with her photographs and her online written résumé, in which Aaliyah explained her interests and what the competition meant to her.