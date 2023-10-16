News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Gazette school reception class photos - how to view, buy and get copies of the paper

Our reception class photos are out and ready to share!
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
The super-cute Gazette pictures of our town’s four and five year olds in their first days at school have been in the paper and will be going online soon. The bumper picture special is always an eagerly anticipated supplement for parents, grandparents, siblings and the children themselves as they pose for the traditional class line-up pictures for the local paper.

They are a great way to celebrate the start of such an important milestone in a child’s life.

They were in the paper on October 12 and are going online too, so keep and eye out.

Armfield Academy Mini VulturesArmfield Academy Mini Vultures
Don’t worry though if you missed the paper edition, you can still get back copies of The Gazette from our subscriptions.

They are a fantastic set of pictures, full of precious memories, so if you want to buy a copy of the photographs call ABC Portraits Bernadette on 07785275233.

Here’s a look at some of the Year 1 pictures which were featured this week: Back to School! Blackpool Year 1 pupils at Carlton, Hambleton, Kincraig, Larkholme primary schools

