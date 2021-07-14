Blackpool Gateway Academy pupils all scream for ice cream after a challenging academic year during Covid pandemic

Blackpool Gateway Academy in Seymour Road was granted a £400 sponsorship from Preston-based education recruitment firm Vision for Education, which saw an ice cream van park up in the playground.

Children across all year groups were given the opportunity to spend time in the sun with their favourite ice creams as recognition of their achievements working remotely and in school during the pandemic.

Emma Frankland, deputy headteacher, said: "Gateway has not only also undergone the challenges faced by the pandemic with bubble closures and isolation periods - as every school has - but has also undergone a rapid and rigorous school improvement journey.

Pupils with Lewis Smillie from Vision for Education with their ice creams. Pic: Fylde Coast Academy Trust.

"The team here at Gateway has been fantastic, everyone has pulled together to ensure the best possible learning and wellbeing experiences for all children, whether via remote learning or being physically in the classroom despite these difficult times.

"Everyone in the Gateway community was greatly appreciative of the kind gesture donated by Vision for Education. It was a lovely way to round off a very challenging but positive year."

Lewis Smillie, from Vision for Education's Preston branch, added: "We're passionate about making a difference in education - proudly putting children and young people at the heart of everything we do.

"We actively work with local schools to offer educational and creative incentives and competitions which encourage and motivate pupils to read more and develop their skills, help improve attendance and promote positive behaviour."

Pupils and teachers with Lewis Smillie from Vision for Education, which funded the ice cream van, enjoying ice creams. Pic: Fylde Coast Academy Trust.