14 Christmas pictures from this year's school performances

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre school nativities 2021: 19 Christmas pictures from this year's festive school performances

There are very few moments in life that make a parent's heart swell quite like watching their pride and joy in the school nativity - no matter what part they get.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:02 am
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:24 am

And this year, schoolchildren from across the region, including, Thornton, Anchorsholme, Poulton-le-Fylde and Blackpool, have been dressing up for a variety of heartwarming Christmas performances.

So, if you are still not quite in the festive spirit, here are some adorable images from this year's Christmas nativities.

We've also been looking though the Gazette archives to capture the timeless magic of Christmas nativities at primary schools in years gone by.

1.

Year 2 at Baines Endowed, Thornton who performed 'A Wriggly Nativity'.

2.

Beanies Nursery at Breck Primary School in Poulton-Le-Fylde.

Photo: Breck Primary School

3.

Reception Class at Breck Primary School in Poulton-Le-Fylde.

Photo: Breck Primary School

4.

Oak Class and Year One at Carr Head Primary School.

Photo: Carr Head Primary School

