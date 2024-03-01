Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seasiders owner and University of Manchester alumnus Simon Sadler gave the university £1.5m to fund a new bursary for students leaving care.

Simon grew up in Blackpool and was the first in his family to attend university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is currently Chief Investment Officer of Segantii Capital Management, which he founded in 2007.

He is also the owner and chairman of his hometown football club, having purchased a 96% stake in Blackpool FC in 2019.

A £1.5m gift from Simon Sadler has enabled the University to launch a new bursary for students leaving care

The town contains eight of England's ten most deprived wards, and its share of children in local authority care is the highest in the country.

Over the next three years, the Sadler Bursary will provide an annual grant of £10,000 for 36 undergraduate care-leaver students, with particular priority being given to students from the North West of England – including Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: "It is a true privilege to have these new bursaries named after me, which will give a helping hand to young people who have had particularly complicated starts to their lives.

"I also hope it inspires young people who may not have previously considered attending University to follow their dreams."

The bursary will offer students security for the duration of their degree, providing them with support to secure accommodation and enabling them to focus on their studies without any financial stresses.

The £1.5m gift also includes new support for students from low-income households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Manchester is one of the top Higher Education institutions in the country, and studying there was a transformative journey which provided me with a valuable and positive investment in my future," Simon added.

"I hope that the bursary recipients have the same experience, and they go on to have long, successful careers in their chosen fields."

Simon and his wife Gillian are also supporting Cancer Research UK’s More Research, Less Cancer campaign with a gift to the CRUK National Cancer Biomarker Centre in Manchester.

The Biomarker Centre is housed in the CRUK Manchester Institute, a partnership between The University of Manchester, CRUK and the Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, said: "I would personally like to thank Simon for this generous, life-changing programme of support for students leaving care, which will play a pivotal role in our mission to create a more inclusive and accessible academic environment.