The scheme is aimed at recruiting nursery workers

Nursery school workers in Blackpool are set to get a £1,000 bonus as part of a national drive to recruit more staff to the sector.

The town has been chosen to take part in a national recruitment campaign launched by the Department for Education to create more childcare places for parents and families.

The government said it will save working parents using the full 30-hour entitlements up to £6,500 a year.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between a career and a family and our expanded childcare offer is going to make sure of that.

“From April, hundreds of thousands of parents of two-year-olds will get 15 funded hours. This is good for families and good for the wider economy – ultimately putting more money in parents’ pockets at the end of the month.

“The fantastic nurseries, childminders and professionals across the childcare sector are central to the success of this rollout and our new recruitment campaign will support them in continuing to deliver the flexible and high-quality childcare parents need.”

The ‘Do Something Big’ recruitment campaign is to encourage people to start a career working with young children to ensure providers are in the best position to deliver the places parents need from April this year.

The campaign will look to boost recruitment across the sector by highlighting the vast array of childcare career routes and progression opportunities offering on-the-job training, flexible hours, and the chance to shape and support young lives.

A £1,000 sign-on bonus for childcare workers is also being launched to increase capacity, tackle unemployment, and offer more childcare places.

The trial will give new starters and returners a tax-free cash payment shortly after they take up post, and will cover 20 local authorities across the UK including Blackpool.

A recent survey highlighted the importance of nursery workers in a child’s development, with 97 per cent of parents agreeing an early years professional had an impact on their child’s development, and two-thirds agreeing they are one of the most important people in their child’s life.