Blackpool Boys and Girls Club raises funds for earthquake victims
Blackpool youngsters have been doing their bit to help those caught up in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Children from the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club raised a total of £105 which has been donated to the Turkish and Syrian Earthquake Appeal.
The money was raised by selling cakes made by the children, giving extra subs. and making and selling jewellery from craft sessions.
Youth worker Dave Blacker said: “It was quite humbling to count out the mountain of coins including five pences, 20 pences and pound coins all given with a lot of love and feeling for young and old victims of that terrible earthquake.
“We are very proud of what they have done, It was their small way of trying to do something good.”
The Blackpool Boys and Girls Club meets regularly at its bases at Mereside and Brunswick in Blackpool, offering activities and support for young people.