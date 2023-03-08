Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club

Children from the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club raised a total of £105 which has been donated to the Turkish and Syrian Earthquake Appeal.

The money was raised by selling cakes made by the children, giving extra subs. and making and selling jewellery from craft sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth worker Dave Blacker said: “It was quite humbling to count out the mountain of coins including five pences, 20 pences and pound coins all given with a lot of love and feeling for young and old victims of that terrible earthquake.

“We are very proud of what they have done, It was their small way of trying to do something good.”