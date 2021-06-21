Blackpool Aspire Academy pupils work on new conservation projects to restore wildlife

The first workshop held at Aspire Academy in Blackpool Old Road taught pupils how to make bird boxes, in a bid to attract more feathered friends to the school grounds.

Working in conjunction with The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), the activity was the first time some of the younger pupils had used DIY tools, and they were responsible for installing the boxes around the grounds.

Peggy Plancke, science and languages teacher, said: "The aim of the first conservation project is to restore and recreate a wildlife-rich space on the vast school grounds on Blackpool Old Road by working in partnership with neighbouring communities, wildlife and conservation organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teacher Peggy Plancke with Murray Woodward from BASC, helping year eight pupils from Aspire Academy to build bird boxes. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"Partnering with BASC, the Woodland and the Wildlife Trusts, the team has identified key areas to protect for wildlife and will be conducting workshops over the next few years to KS3 pupils to engage them with outdoor education as well as look after and learn from the environment."

Pupils have also been invited to support Lancashire Wildlife Trust with its Fylde Sand Dunes Project.

The project, a partnership between The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Fylde Council and Blackpool Council, aims to preserve the dunes, improve them as a sea defence feature, and safeguard the UK's rarest sand lizard species.

Miss Plancke continued: "Blackpool Aspire Academy has been offered a chance to participate in the project and will start the work at the beginning of July.

aspire Academy pupils Natasha Dyson and Jennifer Crombie work on building bird boxes for the school grounds. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"At this time of year, the pupils will be undertaking two main conservation tasks – creating dune slacks and planting dune grasses.

"Vegetation is essential on our dunes as it reduces the amount of bare sand that can be lost from the system. Vegetation roots trap and anchor sand particles in place to encourage dune growth."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿