Blackpool and Fylde College graduates: 36 pictures from yesterday's ceremony at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

And for the first time, students were awarded degrees from Blackpool and The Fylde College as well as Lancaster University. Some 140 graduates passed with first-class honours. Pick up your souvenir copy of our 8-page Graduates supplement in Saturday's Gazette (July 13, 2019).

Kieran Kettle and Lauren Buckley.

Product Management student Maddie Ainsworth.

BSc Network Engineering and System Administration students James Wright and Josh Pearson.

Alice Dunlop, graduating BA (Hons) Health and Social Care.

