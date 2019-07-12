Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduations at The Winter Gardens

Blackpool and Fylde College graduates: 36 pictures from yesterday's ceremony at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

More than 1,000 graduates received degrees in a glitzy ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

And for the first time, students were awarded degrees from Blackpool and The Fylde College as well as Lancaster University. Some 140 graduates passed with first-class honours. Pick up your souvenir copy of our 8-page Graduates supplement in Saturday's Gazette (July 13, 2019).

Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduations at The Winter Gardens. Kieran Kettle and Lauren Buckley.
Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduations at The Winter Gardens. Product Management student Maddie Ainsworth.
Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduations at The Winter Gardens. BSc Network Engineering and System Administration students James Wright and Josh Pearson.
Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduations at The Winter Gardens. Alice Dunlop, graduating BA (Hons) Health and Social Care.
