Blackpool academy takes part in project about bright futures and serving others this festive season

Highfield Leadership Academy pupils are benefiting from transformative experiences through the ‘Leading My Future’ project in partnership with Haven Cala Gran in Blackpool.

Designed to prepare pupils for life after school, the five-year programme equips them with essential skills to help them thrive in the workplace and beyond, offering opportunities ranging from civic leadership projects and inspirational talks to mentoring, curriculum enrichment and work experience.

Haven has helped to raise aspirations and encourage pupils to think about their future, connecting them with inspirational role models who have a range of knowledge, skills and experiences. Through this initiative, pupils have gained invaluable insights into how their efforts can shape both their personal futures and the wider Blackpool community. Generous funding from Haven has also enabled the school to extend the programme to even more pupils, ensuring they can develop the skills they need to succeed.

Around 70 pupils were honoured during a special lunch event at Haven Cala Gran’s Live Lounge, earning Silver or Gold Diplomas for their dedication to community service. Hosted by Haven’s energetic entertainment team, the game-show-style celebration saw pupils take to the stage to receive certificates and goodie bags as proud teachers and peers looked on.

Katherine Lavender, Early Careers Partner at Haven, reflected on the partnership, saying: “The partnership between Haven Cala Gran and Highfield Leadership Academy has been growing from strength to strength since 2022, engaging over 300 students in 2024 alone. The Haven Cala Gran team deserve incredible recognition for their hard work and determination to inspire pupils and showcase the wealth of opportunities for their futures. We cannot wait to see this continued for years to come.”

Among the standout initiatives as part of this collaboration was the ‘Kindness Kitchen’, a heartwarming project that turned culinary skills into community impact. Thirty enthusiastic pupils transformed their food tech classroom into a buzzing hub of culinary creativity, as they were joined by Haven Cala Gran chefs in a Kitchen Masterclass to prepare meals for those in need. As part of the school’s Winter Gift Programme, 200 portions of spaghetti bolognese and 200 portions of fruit crumble and custard were dutifully delivered by pupils to Amazing Graze, a local homelessness charity based in South Shore. This experience served as a hands-on lesson in compassion and teamwork, reinforcing the value of community service while introducing pupils to career possibilities in catering and hospitality.

For Year 8 pupil Rocco, the experience left a lasting impression: “I really enjoyed cooking with the Haven team and dropping off our food at Amazing Graze. We had an assembly about how they help homeless people and people who are finding things difficult because the cost of living has gone up, but lots of wages haven't. I just wanted to do something to help.”

Through the school’s Winter Gift Programme, Highfield pupils have been busy spreading holiday cheer in numerous other ways. From crafting cards, cookies and cake pops to assembling baubles, chutney jars and gift hampers, the school community has truly embraced the spirit of giving. These thoughtful gifts were delivered by pupils to local charities and organisations such as Blackpool FC Community Trust, The Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) and Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH).

Fundraising efforts have been in full swing, with pupils participating in creative initiatives to support two local hospices, Trinity Hospice and Brian House. From sponsored ‘elf and fitness’ festive workouts to selling sweet treats and reindeer hot chocolate, the collective efforts of pupils, staff and their families have not only raised essential donations but also fostered a sense of compassion, teamwork and community spirit.

Members of the school community also collected an impressive 200 gift items, which were distributed to homelessness charity Streetlife, Blackpool’s Women’s Refuge, local elderly residents and families facing challenges due to the rising cost of living. Additionally, more than 400 food items were donated to local charities supporting those experiencing food poverty, while over 500 cards were sent out to community friends and individuals living in social isolation.

Adding to the festive joy, Highfield Leadership Academy hosted a Community Christmas Party that brought together over 60 guests including local community groups, sheltered accommodation residents, church members, community police officers and a veterans group. Pupil leaders took the reins, organising and hosting the event with professionalism and enthusiasm, while Star Performers provided unforgettable entertainment. Highlights included a beautiful solo performance of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ by Year 10 pupil Tiana Gaskell, as well as captivating lyrical dance pieces by Grace Kelly (Year 10), Chloe Halliday (Year 7) and an energetic acrobatic performance by Lexi Rose McGowon (Year 7). Former pupil and local kindness hero Emma Louise Jackson – who holds a British Empire Medal – enchanted the guests with her vocal talents and Year 9 pupil Florence Brown wowed everyone with her magic tricks. Guests joined in a Christmas sing-along, enjoyed a delightful afternoon tea and departed with handcrafted gifts prepared by pupils.

In another spectacular showcase, Highfield’s ‘Christmas Crackers’ event welcomed academy families to experience a dazzling array of singing, dancing, magic and theatrical performances. The event was a testament to the camaraderie within the school’s creative community, as experienced performers supported and collaborated with rising stars to deliver an unforgettable evening.

To wrap up the Winter Gift Programme celebrations, 40 talented pupils from the school’s choir, ‘Highfield Voices’, delighted guests and residents at Haven Cala Gran with a selection of Christmas songs. Their harmonious performance added a heartwarming touch to the season, leaving the audience filled with festive cheer and appreciation for the pupils’ dedication and talent.

Nicola Dodgson, Assistant Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, said:

“Our Winter Gift programme is an opportunity for our Highfield family to spread kindness and hope throughout our Blackpool. We are so proud of the all the young people who have chosen to be their best and serve their community. We should never underestimate the positive difference young people can make.”