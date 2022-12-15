Big Conservation at Blackpool Tower put spotlight on future of education

New research reveals that 68 per cent of adults in the North West do not believe that the education system is preparing young people for their futures, while 73 per cent say that the country needs a bold, long-term vision for education to which all parts of society have contributed.

The Blackpool Big Education Conversation was a partnership between Right to Succeed, Blackpool Council, Merlin Entertainment, and Big Change and took place at the Tower.

It featured young people together with teachers, innovators, employers and councillors discussing the purpose of education in Blackpool and sharing their ideas for how education could be transformed for future generations.

Young people were key participants in the event.

The findings from the conversations will feed into a national campaign as well as informing the Blackpool 2030 education strategy which will identify how changes can be made locally.

Coun Amy Cross, responsible for children's scrutiny aat Blackpool Council: "It's so incredibly important that young people can come together within their local community and discuss their views on the future and purpose of the education system. "

Will Hamilton, Blackpool Council Youth Advisor said: ‘’As a young person who has been through the education system, I know where it served me well and where it didn’t. The Big Education Conversation gives us a voice when it comes to the curriculum and transforming education.’’

The event was part of the global Big Education Conversation initiative to support a million inclusive conversations about the purpose of education.

