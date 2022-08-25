Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torah Lythgoe was a top achiever at Baines High School

Top achievers were: Torah Lythgoe, Ben Green and James Devine, each with five grade 9s, Oliver Beard, Zoe Twele and Joe Moss, with four grade 9s each, while many others acieved the top grades.

There was much of success with vocational courses with Senna Stubbs and Katie Hanson each achieving a Distinction Star, the top grade for such subjects.

Meanwhile, Harry Morrey, Oliver Beard, Elliot Bazley, Maisie Newman, Kody Ketterick, Jake Balshaw, Domi Saccomano, Thomas Bamber all achieved above their target grade in every subject.

Archie Dow, James Devine, Elliot Jolly, Oliver Beard and Ben Green were among the successes at Baines

Alison Chapman, Headteacher said: “Congratulations to all of the year 11 students. It was a pleasure to see them receive their GCSE and Vocational qualifications.

"These students have achieved success in what has been a difficult three years for them. They have been amazing in their work ethic, positivity, resilience and flexibility to cope and support each other throughout the pandemic.

“Our students have been fantastic in rising to the challenge of achieving their very best through what has been a disrupted secondary education.

"They have been such a wonderful year group in their studies, friendships and enrichment activities. I want to congratulate all of our students for their positive attitudes and successes, offer appreciation to their families for the support they have given and thank the Baines School staff; I wish them all the very best for the future and hope they will keep in touch with school.”