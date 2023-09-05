News you can trust since 1873
Back to school in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre: a second photo gallery of proud pupils

This week, pupils from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have started school after a well deserved summer break, take a look at some of their eager faces below!
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST

On Monday, September 4, the Gazette asked its readers to share photos of their youngsters as they set off for their first day, whether it be of the new term or their first big step into primary or secondary school.

We received so many comments that our first picture gallery can be followed up with yet another!

21 pictures of youngsters starting school...

1. Back to school

21 pictures of youngsters starting school... Photo: submits

Scarlett is going into reception

2. Back to school

Scarlett is going into reception Photo: Katie Payne

Brothers ready to go

3. Back to school

Brothers ready to go Photo: Charlotte Redford

Say cheese!

4. Back to school

Say cheese! Photo: Aimée Hudson

Kaylam, Laycan & Minnie-Mae

5. Back to school

Kaylam, Laycan & Minnie-Mae Photo: Stephanie Kathleen

Very colour coordinated!

6. Back to school

Very colour coordinated! Photo: Caroline Fox

