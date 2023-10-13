Back to School! Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Year 1 pupils at Revoe, St Cuthberts, Manor Beach and Shakespeare schools
It was back to school for the Year One pupils across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Oct 2023, 20:31 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 22:53 BST
Fylde coast schools all over have welcomed back their Year One youngsters, who have all joined new classes with new teachers to lead them over the next year.
Here are 35 pictures of the youngsters as they prepare for another year of education.
1 / 6