Award-winning author Phil Earle inspires pupils at Mereside Primary Academy

Author Phil Earle with Mereside Primary Academy pupils

Mereside Primary Academy, part of the Fylde Academy Trust, was thrilled to welcome award-winning and best-selling author Phil Earle for a special author-visit that left pupils buzzing with excitement and inspiration!

The day began with a fun-filled and engaging assembly, where Phil captivated students with stories from his journey as a writer and the inspiration behind his widely acclaimed novels. Laughter, curiosity, and enthusiasm filled the hall as children were encouraged to explore their own love of reading and storytelling.

Following the assembly, every child received a personal copy of ‘The Dawn of Adonis’ during a special book signing event. Phil took the time to meet each pupil, sign their books, and share a few encouraging words, making the day truly unforgettable.

Pupil Eliza said, “I thought it was really funny and Phil has a great personality”.

Fellow pupil Tina said, “I think today was an epic opportunity to find out more about Phil Earle, his love songs and his ideas for story writing”.

The visit also ties into Mereside’s exciting library development, part of the school’s ongoing commitment to promoting a lifelong love of reading. The new school library is a vibrant, engaging space for pupils to explore books and stories and the school is investing in literacy, not just for today, but for the future.

Lauren Richardson, Deputy Headteacher said, “It was a privilege to host such a respected author. Phil’s visit has truly inspired our pupils and brought reading to life in a magical way.”